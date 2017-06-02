Bengaluru, June 2: If the recent updates are any indications then Brock Lesnar will have his hands full with opponents upon comeback. He is absent from WWE Raw from Wrestlemania onwards and quite expectedly every prime superstar from the roster wants a piece of him and the Universal title.

His first title defence might be going to happen at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire PPV in July. To make the buildup of the same, he is supposed to resurface on the June 12th episode of Raw.

But, as per the recent advertisements of WWE, he will have to defend the title earlier than the July PPV. On June 26, WWE Raw will be hosted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In order to give the Hollywood city’s fans a special treatment, the venue has been promoting a championship match for that night.

Brock Lesnar versus Bray Wyatt for the prime title has been listed for the show which is a mouth-watering match, for sure. The fans wanted to see this feud for a long time, now. But, it did not happen properly due to lack of storyline.

This time too, the chances are that it will not be a televised match on Raw. The beast incarnate works in just a handful of dates when it comes to in-ring competition. Given that he will be participating at Great Balls of Fire just two weeks later, it is unlikely that a marquee match like this will be arranged on Raw.

Rather, it is going to be a dark match for that night for the fans in attendance. Once the main show gets over, the present audience is given a non-televised match. This one is going to be the same.

Considering that this is the last season of Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract, he is supposed to get a busier schedule. It is expected that he will be competing against each member of this upcoming fatal-5-way match at Extreme Rules PPV.

In addition, Braun Strowman is also waiting for his title shot once he recovers from the elbow injury. He is the one in the roster who might get the chance to snatch the title away from the conqueror.

