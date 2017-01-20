WWE News: Shane McMahon to face a Smackdown superstar at Wrestlemania

New Delhi, Jan 20: Shane McMahon was seen competing inside the ring at the Survivor Series PPV where a team Raw Vs team Smackdown match took place for deciding the brand supremacy. He showed some glimpses of his incredible moves before going for the coast-to-coast to Roman Reigns.

The move got cut short with a mid-air spear by Reigns which hurt him badly. It was reported that Shane suffered some minor concussions following that move.

Now, since Shane still is a major draw for the company while performing inside the ring, the speculations are running when he will get into in-ring action, once again.

He was rumored to be a participant in the Royal Rumble match since this year it’s going to be a star-studded affair. However, he wiped out all of that after saying that he will not enter into the 30th edition of the Rumble match.

So, as per reports from allwrestlingnews.com, Wrestlemania will mark Shane’s next outing inside the ring. He is scheduled to face a top Smackdown superstar at the grandest stage of them all as planned by the creative. However, there’s no confirmation who that superstar is going to be.

Previously, Dean Ambrose was rumoured to be the one after having a small rift with the Smackdown commissioner after Survivor Series. For that Ambrose’s heel-turn was evident. But since the Lunatic Fringe is not supposed to go towards a heel direction after becoming the Intercontinental champion, the plans around these two are not on the cards.

Shane was supposed to go into a Wrestlemania feud with Lesnar as well. The seeds of the same were planted after Shane was hit by a mammoth F-5 at the hands of the beast during the Summerslam PPV. That was taken forward with Shane saying on Smackdown that the rift is far from over.

But, all of a sudden Goldberg resurfaced in the WWE to challenge Lesnar in a dream match at Survivor Series. This created a program between the two of them which is supposed to continue till Wrestlemania. Hence, this idea is out of the radar too. For now, we have to wait for the upcoming storylines on the blue brand to get a clear picture around Shane-O-Mac for Wrestlemania.

OneIndia News