WWE: News on Braun Strowman returning to confront Roman Reigns on Raw

Indiana, June 19: Braun Strowman was on the verge to get a huge push to the main event spot before an unfortunate injury occurred. It occurred due to a chair shot from Roman Reigns in his hand. This forced him to undergo an elbow surgery.

Ever since then, he is being sidelined. As per updates from WWE, he could be out of actions for six months.

However, the injury was never so fatal to take a longer span to heal up. It was a pure 'work' by the WWE creative so that when he returns, it can be hyped up, in a bigger way.

Various sources already gave updates stating that he is recovering quicker than ever. The latest from PWInsider.com suggested that the WWE doctors have recently cleared him, medically. So, he can return to in-ring action, as soon as possible.

In addition, cagesideseats.com reported that the writers of Monday Night Raw are planning to bring him on the show at the earliest so that the people think he is an inhuman persona. Upon return, he will target none other than Roman Reigns seeking redemption.

We already know that The Big Dog is set to make a monumental announcement for the Summerslam PPV on this upcoming edition of Raw.

As per the source, the Mountain Among Men will make a triumphant return in this segment interrupting Reigns. This will resume their unfinished feud, all of a sudden.

It is the current setup for these two behemoths so that a match can be arranged at the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

The rivalry is not going to end even at this upcoming event since the creative wants these two to lock horns at Summerslam too.

This time, there will be a special stipulation added to the contest considering that this is the biggest event of the summer. We can expect the long term feud between these two to finally end, there.

Braun Strowman is being advertised in the WWE house shows in the month of July. So, it is evident that he is returning one way or the other to seek his vengeance.

For the entire time of his time-off due to injury, he has been giving threats to Reigns and there's no way that the bad blood between these two is over.

