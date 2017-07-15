WWE: Network's original Talking Smack show cancelled by the company

Bengaluru, July 15: Talking Smack was arguably one of the best original programme that used to air on the WWE Network. Every week, the show went on air to declare the fallouts from the main show of Smackdown.

Superstars from the blue brand appeared here to let their voice heard to the world and make the most of the opportunity of featuring on live television.

The popular show will no longer be aired on a weekly basis following Smackdown Live from now on.

As earlier reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the WWE is shutting down the talk-show hosted by the popular, Renee Young, and the fan-favorite Daniel Bryan or the commissioner, Shane McMahon.

WWE issued an official statement to let us know the same, afterward:

“We continuously review WWE Network’s programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 LIVE.”

As you can see from the comments that Talking Smack is not getting pulled off, completely. Rather, it will now be airing after every blue brand-exclusive PPV on the WWE Network. This was done to keep similarity to the talk-show from the flagship brand, Raw Talk.

It is needless to say the WWE Universe was quite heartbroken to hear the weekly show getting canceled with which the anticipation had always been bigger. In fact, it was the first programme that was made exclusive to the Smackdown brand following the brand split, last year.

This programme made the show quite unique since this was a platform where WWE let the superstars talk their mind freely. The Miz was the first one who dropped a pipe-bomb here and then went onto become a big hit following the incident.

After this, many rivalries built up with some altercation on the programme to move it forward.

Fans were mourning over the fact and started a trend to bring it back on weekly basis. The charming host, Renee Young also expressed her disappointment on Twitter.

The cancellation of #TalkingSmack is incredibly disappointing.



Let's get #SaveTalkingSmack trending, people! — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) July 14, 2017

Hmmmm that's one way to get news. https://t.co/sNIYUZfD7N — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I'll go back to welcoming my guest at this time. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

OneIndia News