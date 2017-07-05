WWE Network announce the list of content for the month of July

Bengaluru, July 5: WWE Network comes up with newer contents for the subscribers in order to provide quality entertainment, every now and then. This is a constant effort from their side to retain the customer base in the US region as well as capture some more subscribers from the other countries.

It is considered to be a path breaking Network that provides us all the quality shows from the pinnacle of sports entertainment. In addition, there is plenty of original programming airing on a regular basis. There’s no exception on this month, as well.

WWE recently released a video featuring the popular host Cathey Kelly to give us some updates about the upcoming contents in the month of July. We do know that there will be separate PPVs from both Raw and Smackdown in this month.

Plus, we will be getting a series of more original contents including Bring it To the Table, WWE 24, two Table for 3 episodes and more.

Check out the full list here:

Sunday, July 9: WWE Great Balls of Fire

Monday, July 10: WWE 24 (Kurt Angle Homecoming)

Monday, July 17: Bring it To The Table

Sunday, July 23: WWE Battleground

Monday, July 24: Table for 3 (with Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, and The Godfather)

Monday, July 31: Table for 3 (with Corey Graves, Lita, and Renee Young)

In order to get the facilities available on the WWE Network, you need to either tune in or sign up for the channel by logging into WWENetwork.com. The new subscribers will get a one-month free trial which means two PPVs will be available for absolutely free.

The inaugural Great Balls of Fire PPV is coming up next on the WWE Network to attract more fans. A dream match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe is the main event of the night. On the other hand, Roman Reigns will feature in an Ambulance Match against Braun Strowman.

A Smackdown-exclusive event, WWE Battleground will follow this PPV, two weeks later in which the Punjabi Prison match is back to the much delight of the fans. Indian-origin Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the main event.

OneIndia News