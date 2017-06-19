WWE Money in the Bank 2017: Results with video highlights

Missouri, June 19: The Money in the Bank PPV has just been over. We have crowned two separate briefcase winners for both the male and female division for Smackdown.

The event was held at the Scottrade Center in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Here are the highlights of the Money in the Bank here with full results given below:

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Contract for Smackdown women’s championship)

The show kicked off with this first-ever ladder match comprising the female superstars. Charlotte had the early upper hand dominating the other superstars.

However, Becky Lynch had almost grabbed the briefcase via the ladder. But, James Ellsworth shoved her off the ladder.

He then climbed up the ladder by himself and pulled off the hanging briefcase and threw it down to Carmella standing below the ladder.

The match ended in controversy as the referees argued for sometimes and declared Carmella as the first ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Usos Vs The New Day (Smackdown tag team championships)

The New Day and the Usos had a solid match up for the Tag Team titles. They literally tore the house down by pulling out all the stops.

In the end, the champions decided to walk out of the match as to hand a count-out victory to the contenders. However, they remained the champion.



As reported earlier, Maria and Mike Kanellis debuted on Smackdown at the Money in the Bank PPV. The former Diva mentioned herself as the First Lady who is back to claim her spot. She danced and embraced around with her husband for sometimes before leaving the ring.

Naomi Vs Lana (Smackdown Women’s Championship)

The women's championship match turned out to be a back and forth contest with counters. Carmella's music hit and she teased to cash in the won contract. This distraction allowed Naomi to lock with a submission hold in which Lana tapped out.



Jinder Mahal Vs Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Legends including Sgt. Slaughter, Randy Cowboy Bob Orton and more sat at the ringside commentary for the WWE championship match. Randy connected with an RKO but the Singh brothers put his legs on the ropes to break the count.

Due to their actions, Singh Brothers were banned from ringside. While going out they attacked Bob Orton. This led the Viper to go out of the ring and rescue his father. Upon returning to the ring Jinder kicked him to the knees and connected with the Cobra Clutch Slam for the win.

Breezango Vs The Ascension

An impromptu matchup took place between Breezango and The Ascension as the latter turned out to be the mystery attacker from Smackdown. In a quick match up Breezango picked up the win via a roll up to Konnor.

Money in the Bank ladder match (Contract for the WWE Championship)

While the superstars for the Money in the Bank ladder match were making their entrances, Baron Corbin attacked Nakamura from behind.

He delivered an onslaught attack to The Artist. He was in no condition to perform and taken back to the locker room.

Nakamura returned later in the match with a vengeance in his mind by putting everyone down. In the end, Styles and Nakamura were fighting on the ladder to grab the briefcase but Corbin pushed them off the ladder.

He climbed up and pulled the Money in the Bank briefcase to be the winner. The night came to an end with him celebrating with it.

