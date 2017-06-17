WWE Money in the Bank 2017: Match card, schedule and prediction

Missouri, June 17: The ever exciting Money in the Bank PPV will be back, tomorrow night on the WWE Network. Starting from the year 2010, it will mark the eight PPV in the event’s chronology.

Special 'Legends' segment at Money in the Bank

This year, it is going to be hosted as a Smackdown-exclusive event which will emanate from the Scottrade Center in Saint Louis, Missouri.

The Indian-origin superstar will be in the main event of the night with the hometown hero, Randy Orton in the WWE championship match.

There will be the Money in the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring with the six superstars from Smackdown trying to grab it via a ladder.

Whoever will be able to earn it will be handed a contract to cash it in anytime he wants for a WWE championship opportunity. It basically a wild card ticket to be the titleholder, at some point.

Plus, this year will also mark the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, as well with the victorious getting a shot to the women’s title, as well.

Here is the broadcasting schedule of Money in the Bank PPV in India

Live Streaming: June 19, 5:30 AM (WWE Network)

First Repeat: June 19, 6:00 PM (Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

Second Repeat: June 21, 9:00 PM (Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

Third Repeat: June 25, 2:00 PM (Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

Here is the match card of the event with predictions

The Usos Vs The New Day (Smackdown tag team championships)

Prediction: This New Day has just arrived on Smackdown which is the home for The Usos. The champions are not going to lose their spots, this early. Usos will retain with the rivalry continuing.

Naomi Vs Lana (Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Prediction: Considering Lana is just a rookie in the women’s division, this should be an easy win earned by the champion, Naomi retaining her title.

Jinder Mahal Vs Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Prediction: Mahal has just owned the title at the last PPV and will not drop it sooner. Hence, Orton has to digest another loss continuing the hometown curse for the WWE Superstars.

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Contract for Smackdown women’s championship)

Prediction: Carmella is the favourite one to capture the briefcase with James Ellsworth helping her from outside. However, don’t be surprised if Natalya pulls off one upset since she is the wild card in the match.

Money in the Bank ladder match (Contract for the WWE Championship)

Prediction: Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura are the favourites to win this one. However, since the Corbin is the heel guy, he stands a better chance between these two.

OneIndia News