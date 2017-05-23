WWE Monday Night Raw with video highlights: May 22

Michigan, May 23: WWE Raw came live last night with the Extreme Rules PPV just two weeks away from us.

The show was hosted by the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan to take forward the buildup of the upcoming PPV. Check out the results from last night.

Bray Wyatt kicked off the show to cut a promo on the upcoming fatal-5-way match at Extreme Rules. He got interrupted by Roman Reigns claiming that no one gets away by running his mouth in his yard.

The Raw GM Kurt Angle came out to announce a match between these two as the opening contest of the night.

The match between them came to an abrupt end as Samoa Joe interrupted it by attacking Roman Reigns.

A two-on-one attack followed afterward until Seth Rollins came down to make the save. Rollins shoved Joe off the ring with a dropkick whereas Reign landed a superman punch to Wyatt.

Kurt Angle handed Elias Samson his first-ever match on Raw against Dean Ambrose. The Miz and Maryse were present at the commentary table during the contest and attacked Samson in order to get Ambrose disqualified.

This was a clear warning that if Ambrose gets himself disqualified at Extreme Rules, he will lose his title.

Finn Balor cut a promo on the upcoming mega match at Extreme Rules. He got cut by Brock Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman.

The segment ended with Balor giving a clear message to the beast that he will be the one coming for the championship. Following this segment, Balor picked up a win against Karl Anderson.

Matt Hardy had a match against Sheamus with the condition that the winner will choose the stipulation for Extreme Rules.

The elder Hardy picked up the win via a Twist of Fate. Afterward, Hardy declared that their match will take place inside a steel cage.

The women’s champion, Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James in a match. Aftermath, she went on to attack her with a kendo stick. Bayley came down to settle the score. But, Bliss decided to run away from the ring.

Two matches from the Cruiserweight division took place on a random basis. Kalisto defeated Apollo Crews via Salida Del Sol.

Sasha Banks pinned Alicia Fox in the so-called rubber match. The rivalry will surely continue since altercation was intact even after the match.

The main event witnessed Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns reuniting against Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt.

After a miscommunication between reigns and Rollins, Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Rollins to pick up the win.

Raw GM Kurt Angle concluded the show by making some big announcements for next week. Balor will go against both Joe and Wyatt in a triple threat match whereas Reigns and Rollins will feature in a singles competition.

OneIndia News