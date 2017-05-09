WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: May 8

London, May 9: Last night’s WWE Raw came live from the O2 Arena in London, England. The crowd was at their usual very best, vocally.

A mega tag team contest was already announced for the night as we have got a temporary GM to run the show.

Check out the full results from the evening, here:

Dean Ambrose kicked off Raw from London. He informed that he will be acting as the GM in the absence of Kurt Angle.

The Miz cut him off to declare that he will be the co-GM for the night. A heated segment broke out where Ambrose made a match between Finn Balor and the Miz.

The Miz wanted to go away from the ring in between the match by declaring that Balor is disqualified.

However, Ambrose restarted the match with Maryse banned from ringside. Balor connected with the Soup De Grace to pick up the win.

Braun Strowman and Kalisto were also present in the opening segment, as well to set up a rematch between them.

The match got disqualified after Roman Reigns made a return to the show to give an emphatic statement to his bitter rival, Strowman. A series of attacks forced the mountain among men to escape through the crowd.

Alexa Bliss competed in a match against Mickie James. Nia Jax and Bayley were present at the ringside rooting for the competitors, respectively. Bliss picked up the win via interference from Nia. This led to a brawl after the match. Nia finished off the segment by putting down Mickie inside the ring.

Quite expectedly, Sheamus & Cesaro came up victorious in the tag team turmoil contest held on Raw. After they won the tag team turmoil contest, The Hardy Boyz came out to confront them but they backed down without any physicality.

A match was contested between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe which led to a disqualification due to extensive brawl. After the match, Joe continued his assault on Rollins by locking in the Coquina clutch.

TJP won the singles match against Jack Gallagher. Sasha Banks had a match against Alicia Fox which she won via the double knees from the top rope.

The main event of the night saw Bray Wyatt squaring off against Dean Ambrose. The Miz was present at the ringside to provide the distraction. This allowed Bray to hit with the Sister Abigail on Ambrose and pick up the win.

The night went off the air as The Miz confirmed his IC title opportunity, next week. He walked away with Maryse after vowing to take the title back from Ambrose.

OneIndia News