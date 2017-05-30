WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: May 29

Sacramento, May 30: It was the go-home episode of WWE Raw for the Extreme Rules PPV. To hype up the show, two major main events were already announced, last week.

The episode was hosted by the Bon Secure Wellness Arena in Greenville, Sacramento. Check out the final buildup for this Sunday’s PPV.

Prior to the opening of WWE Raw, a footage was shown in honor of the Memorial Day tradition in the USA.

The show kicked off with an edition of Miz TV where he kept on bragging about how he’s going to win the IC title at Extreme Rules.

The guests Sheamus and Cesaro joined him to make a bold statement to the Raw tag team champions.

Moments later, Dean Ambrose showed up to shut The Miz up. The Hardy Boyz also accompanied him to the ring to level the score and set up the opening contest of the night.

The team of Ambrose and Hardy Boyz took on Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro, in a six-man tag team match.

The babyface team picked up the win after all from their side hit their respective finishing maneuvers and finished off the contest in style.

The first main event of the night took place as Finn Balor took on both the heels, Wyatt and Samoa Joe. It turned out to be a back and forth going with anything goes under the triple threat rule.

Balor was on the verge to pick up the win after connecting with Coup De Grace. But Joe sent him to the turnbuckle and picked up the pinfall win.

Noam Dar took on Rich Swann with Sasha Banks standing in the corner of the later. Dar’s girlfriend, Alicia Fox tried to interfere in the match but Sasha neutralised her by pulling off from the apron. Swann connected with a Phoenix Splash for the win.

Alexa Bliss continued with her disgraceful acts with by bringing in her past boyfriend and father. Hell broke out inside the ring after Bayley decided to run down into the ring and attack Bliss. In the end, Bliss still capitalised using a Kendo Stick. She blasted it on Bayley’s back once again.

The team of Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher defeated Neville and TJP in a Cruiserweight division matchup. Elias Sampson picked up his second win on Raw by pinning a rookie performer, Zac Evans.

Titus O’Neil picked up a much-needed win against Kalisto on behalf of his protégé, Apollo Crews. Footages are shown from backstage indicating that The Revival is the potential attackers of Enzo Amore from last week.

The main event witnessed a classic matchup between two of the former best friends. Prior to the match, they both cut promos showing their confidence.

However, it was Reigns who stood tall, in the end. Rollins missed a Phoenix Splash at the most crucial time. Reigns grabbed the opportunity and capitalised with a spear to pick up the win heading into Extreme Rules.

