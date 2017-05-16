WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: May 15

New Jersey, May 16: Two old rivals went at each other for the Intercontinental title on the latest episode of WWE Raw.

Some major announcements were done on the show regarding the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV in June.

Here are the results from the RAW episode:

Raw GM, Kurt Angle kicked off the show by announcing a fatal-5-way match at Extreme Rules PPV to determine the number one contender for the Universal championship.

It will be Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins fighting for the spot. He also informed that Braun Strowman underwent a surgery and will be out of action for sometimes.

All the five men came down to the ring creating an utter chaos. Rollins attacked Joe’s knees to send him back.

He and Wyatt brawled on the ramp whereas Balor stood tall over Reigns by taking out him out off the ring.

Jeff Hardy squared off against Sheamus in a first time singles contest between the two. Hardy came up victorious by delivering a nasty Swanton Bomb on the Irishman. Alicia Fox defeated Sasha Banks after hitting her with a scissors kick on her back.

The Intercontinental championship match was contested next between The Miz and Dean Ambrose. Maryse distracted the referee letting Miz go for a low blow.

Ambrose blocked it and gave his own low blow to the A-lister. This led to a disqualification end to the match. Later, the rematch was announced for the Extreme Rules PPV.

Alexa Bliss confronted Bayley inside the ring. The Hugger invoked her rematch clause at the Extreme Rules PPV leading to a brawl between the two.

Bliss capitalised using a Kendo Stick underneath the ring. She smashed it on Bayley’s back before ending the segment.

A mega match was contested between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns on Raw. Reigns went for the spear but Balor countered with a sling blade and sent him to the turnbuckle, instead.

Reigns recuperated from the series of attack by tripping his opponent. He followed it with a spear to earn the victory.

TJP & Neville won a tag team contest against Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher. Goldust tuned to a heel by attacking his partner R-Truth inside the ring. Big Cass defeated Titus O’Neil by delivering a Big Boot to him.

The main event witnessed Seth Rollins going against Bray Wyatt on Raw for the very first time. The match got disqualified after Samoa Joe attacked Rollins at the ringside.

Joe and Wyatt signalled to work together against Rollins. But, Wyatt delivered a Sister Abigail on Joe following with another one to Rollins. He closed WWE Raw with his signature pose.

OneIndia News