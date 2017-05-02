WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: May 1

Sacramento, May 2: The Payback PPV turned out to be an epic one with two shocking title changes. Leaving all the backlashes behind, WWE Raw began with some fresh storylines.

Check out the results from last night where the feuds picked up for the next Raw PPV in line, Extreme Rules. The Episode took place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The opening segment featured all the female superstars inside the ring who gathered for Alexa Bliss’ championship coronation.

The new title holder emerged to the ring and blasted everybody standing around her with sharp words. Bayley could not tolerate this leading to a brawl among them.

An eight-woman tag team match was announced as Alexa Bliss, Emma, Nia Jax, and Alicia Fox took on the team of Bayley, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke and Mickie James. Bliss took the mean streak and raked Bayley’s eye before planting her with a DDT for the win.

Seth Rollins addressed the WWE Universe saying that his next goal would be facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal championship.

He was interrupted by Finn Balor, Dean Ambrose, and The Miz. A triple threat match was announced for later tonight where Rollins, Balor, and Miz will battle for the number one contender’s spot for the Intercontinental title.

Sheamus and Cesaro explained their actions from Payback as of why they have attacked The Hardy Boyz.

Matt and Jeff soon interrupted them and charged into the ring. But, the newly turned heels chose to leave the fight for another day.

Kurt Angle gave updates on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Both have suffered serious concussions during the brutal match at Payback.

Hence, they were not present on Raw. Bray Wyatt appeared inside the ring to introduce himself to the Raw GM and the segment came to an end.

Apollo Crews defeated Heath Slater with Titus O’Neil by his side. Luke Gallows defeated Enzo Amore in a singles contest.

Austin Aries submitted TJ Perkins by locking in the Last Chancery on him. After the match, TJP attacked his opponent from behind.

In another contest from the Cruiserweight division, Jack Gallagher, Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa defeated Bryan Kendrick, Noam Dar, and Tony Nese.

The main event of the night witnessed a triple threat match between Balor, Rollins and The Miz. It was a no disqualification contest as Samoa Joe interfered and attacked Rollins with an Uranage slam.

Later, Bray Wyatt appeared to connect with a Sister Abigail to Balor. The opportunistic Miz capitalized by pinning Balor and becoming the number one contender for the Intercontinental title.

