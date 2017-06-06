WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: June 5

Pennsylvania, June 6: With Extreme Rules PPV behind us, WWE universe has looked forward to a revamped new era with a brand new contender for the Universal Championship.

This edition of WWE Raw was hosted by the Mohegan Sun Arena, Casey-Plaza, Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania.

Here are all the results from WWE RAW:

WWE Raw kicked off with a big matchup between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt. Prior to the match, Wyatt cut a heel promo to own the audience. Despite the hatred of the fans in attendance, Reigns pulled off the win via a spear on Wyatt.

Elias Samson continued his insults at the fans with guitar in hand in the middle of the ring. An irate Dean Ambrose interrupted him by an assault. But, The Miz interrupted to distract Ambrose letting Samson stand tall over The Lunatic Fringe.

Later, The Miz had a championship celebration with his wife Maryse. The crowd showered him with 'You deserve it' chants. Meanwhile, Miz got concerned with Ambrose's presence who turned out to be the camera man. He hit the Dirty Deeds on Miz to close the segment.

Samoa Joe appeared on WWE Raw to call out Brock Lesnar. But, as expected, Paul Heyman came out to congratulate the number one contender. But, the advocate could not run his mouth much since Joe locked in the Coquina Cultch to choke him down.

Kurt Angle forced Alexa Bliss to hand Nia Jax the promised title match, earlier. But, the champion disqualified herself in order to retain her title. An angry Nia then destroyed Dana Brooke and Mickie James who were present at ringside.

On an interesting note, Big Cass was attacked at the backstage area by a mystery partner. So, his partner, Enzo teamed up with Big Show in order to defeat Gallows & Anderson in a tag team contest.

In a rematch from last week, Kalisto defeated Titus O'Neil by pulling his tights. Also, TJP defeated Mustafa Ali in a singles contest.

The new Raw tag team champions, Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno to claim their dominance.

In the main event, Samoa Joe took on his nemesis Seth Rollins. Being the number one contender, he kept on his momentum ongoing with a win.

Once again, he locked in the Coquina Clutch to choke down Rollins. Next week, he will have the opportunity to confront Brock Lesnar, finally.

