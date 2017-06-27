WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: June 26

Los Angeles, June 27: Brock Lesnar evaded last night’s Monday Night Raw ahead of the monumental clash at Great Balls of Fire.

The City of Angels turned into a playground of two behemoths as a chaos broke out in the show. Check out what transpired on WWE Raw hosted by the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

For the second week in a row, Roman Reigns kicked off WWE Raw. He was cutting a promo before getting interrupted by an ambulance's sound.

Reigns went on to check the inside of it when Strowman came from behind to deliver a massive assault on him.

Finn Balor squared off in a tag team match to get his hands on Elias Samson. He teamed up with the Hardy Boyz to take one against Samson, Sheamus, and Cesaro. Balor hit Cesaro with the Coup De Grace to come up victorious in the contest.

The Ball Family was the special guests in the Miz TV. The segment got heated after the A-lister started to assault his guests with trash talking.

Dean Ambrose showed up in between to set up another tag team contest. The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel defeated the team of Ambrose, Rhyno and Heath Slater via distraction.

Enzo and Big Cass had a face off in the middle of the ring. Cass tried to apologize to his former partner but it turned out to be a complete setup.

The big man again backstabbed the trash talker from behind to take him down and leave the ring.

Paul Heyman cut a promo on Samoa Joe before Brock Lesnar came in. During the entrance, Same Joe came from behind and attacked the beast.

He locked in the Coquina Clutch on Lesnar on the ramp. It took the backstage superstars to separate these two, again.

Seth Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins in a short contest via the Kingslayer move. Aftermath, Bray Wyatt appeared in the tron to declare a match between him and Rollins at Great Balls of Fire.

Neville defeated Lince Dorado via submission. After the bout, the Cruiserweight title match between Akira Tozawa and Neville was proposed for the upcoming PPV. Goldust started to ambush R-Truth from behind abandoning the scheduled match between them.

The main event of WWE Raw witnessed a gauntlet match among the superstars from the women's division.

In the end, it was Sasha Banks who defeated a dominant Nia Jax via her Bank Statement submission move.

Alexa Bliss tried to ruin her celebration but she pushed her off the ring to end the show in a huge pop.

