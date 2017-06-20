WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: June 19

Indiana, June 20: WWE has already hyped up this week’s WWE Raw, nicely with the bigger announcement of Roman Reigns for Summerslam.

In addition, the constant cryptic tweets from the company suggested that something bigger confirmation might take place on the night.

Here are all the events from the show hosted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

WWE Raw opened among massive boos as Roman Reigns showed up for his big announcement for Summerslam.

He declared himself as the number one contender for the Universal Championship for the PPV in August.

Samoa Joe came out to have a face-off with him. A brawl ensued between them setting up a match for later the night.

The match turned out to be an instant classic between two of the Samoans as the crowd chanted 'this is awesome'. In the middle of the contest, an ambulance showed up and Braun Strowman came out off it.

This allowed Joe to lock in the Coquina Clutch to pick up the win against Reigns. Strowman came down thereafter, to assault Reigns again and issued a challenge for an Ambulance match at the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

The Hardy Boyz defeated Gallows Anderson in a matchup after Jeff connecting with a Swanton Bomb. Their opponents Sheamus and Cesaro also pinned Apollo Crews and Titus in a match.

Finn Balor picked up a feud with Elias Samson by interrupting his musical segment. After Balor defeated Bo Dallas in a singles contest, Samson delivered a backstage assault on Balor.

Dallas, on the other hand, decided to join forces with Curtis Axel and go on board to the Miz's entourage.

So they showed up in an episode of the Miz TV where Dean Ambrose arrived once again to ruin it. Dallas and Axel double-teamed to ambush Ambrose and lay him down.

Akira Tozawa defeated TJP in a singles contest. Goldust invited R-Truth to appear in his Shattered Dreams Production, next week.

Seth Rollins revealed himself as the cover of WWE 2K18 after which he had another confrontation with Bray Wyatt.

Sasha Banks squared off in a match against Nia Jax. The match got disqualified after Emma ran down to the ring and put her hands on Nia.

The entire female locker room entered into the ring ensuring a chaos. Bayley stood tall to end the segment.

The final segment witnessed Kurt Angle revealing the mystery attacker of Enzo and Cass. After some clues given by Corey Graves, we learned that it was Big Cass who attacked Enzo from behind and used a set up for himself.

The big man turned heel with this move. He connected with a big boot to Enzo and put him down to close WWE Raw.

