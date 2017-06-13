WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: June 12

Louisiana, June 13: Brock Lesnar returned on the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw to make an emphatic statement.

With Samoa Joe attacking his advocate, Paul Heyman, he was seething to get his redemption on Joe, big time. The episode was hosted by the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Here are the results

As announced earlier, Brock Lesnar kicked off the night with a massive pop from the crowd. His advocate, Paul Heyman cut a heel promo to blast Samoa Joe for his actions from last week.

The Destroyer interrupted him with a cold stare in his eyes. He got into the ring and confronted Lesnar.

This led to a huge brawl between the two of them inside the ring. The entire roster was brought into the spot to separate them.

After the powerful opening segment, Elias Samson got a match against Dean Ambrose. When the later look to get the upper hand, The Miz appeared to provide the distraction. This allowed Samson to pick up a second win on Ambrose via roll up.

Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins cut a heel promo but got interrupted by Seth Rollins. Wyatt cost Rollins the main event matchup, last week.

While Rollins was looking to start a physical brawl against Wyatt, the light went out and the later fled into backstage.

Alexa Bliss was present in the ring to cut a promo, once again. She was interrupted by Nia Jax who demanded another title match after Alexa disqualified herself, last week. Emma returned during this segment after a hiatus of almost two months.

The Boss, Sasha Banks also showed up as the last person alongside the other members of the roster ensuring a chaos among the women.

This set up a six-woman tag team match with Sasha, Mickie James, Dana Brooke teaming up against Alexa, Nia and Emma.

Alexa left Emma high and dry letting Sasha locking in the Bank Statement to pick up the pinfall win.

The Miz was forced to team up with the bear from last week in a match against Heath Slater and Rhyno.

The bear turned out to be none other than Dean Ambrose who connected with the Dirty Deeds to The Miz. Heath Slater hooked the leg to pick up the victory.

Two Cruiserweight division matches took place where Cedric Alexander defeated Noam Dar in quick time. Later, Neville defeated Rich Swann via submission.

Big Cass was attacked once again by a mystery attacker. However, he teamed up with Enzo to digest a loss against Gallows and Anderson.

Apollo Crews defeated Kalisto in a match. Aftermath, Titus tried to bring Akira Tozawa under his wings, again.

The main event featured a 2 out of 3 falls match between The Hardy Boyz and Sheamus-Cesaro. The Hardyz received their tag team championship rematch or the title.

Sheamus got the first pinfall after connecting with the Brogue Kick. The fall was equalised after Matt Hardy hit a Twist of Fate on Cesaro.

The final fall never happened since all the four of them took the fight outside the ring. The referee counted them off to end the show.

