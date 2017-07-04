WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: July 3, 2017

New Delhi, July 4: This was the go-home show of WWE Raw for the Great Balls of Fire PPV. Since the PPV is an inaugural one, we expected a solid buildup towards the night.

We have also expected to get the stacked match card of the PPV, as well. Check out the happenings from the night hosted by the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona:

The show opened up with Enzo Amore talking about the past year and his friend, Big Cass stabbing him in the back. A match was confirmed between these two in the segment for this Sunday's PPV. Afterward, he went towards backstage and laid down Cass until the security arrived and pull him away.

Sasha Banks teamed up with Bayley to take on the team of Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. Bayley was out of the contest after Nia shoved her off the ring-post. The Boss was able to tackle both her opponents. She applied the Bank Statement to make the champion tap out and win the contest.







The Miz hosted yet another Miz TV talking about last week's segment with the Ball Family. Ambrose and Kurt Angle showed up interrupting him to make a match official at the Great Balls of Fire PPV for the IC title. Meanwhile, Heath Slater interrupted demanding a title shot and got one on the spot.

The entire Miz-tourage was present at the ringside during the match. The distraction caused by them allowed Miz to retain his title against Slater. Following the match, a brawl broke out between Ambrose and the Miz. The champion capitalized via number game and put down Ambrose hitting with a Skull Crushing Finale.

An interview segment aired on WWE Raw featuring Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar. The segment got heated up and Samoa confronted Lesnar at the backstage area. Things did not go out of hand this time as the officials were present and separated them quickly.





A 30-minute Ironman match was made official for the Raw tag team title between Hardy Boyz and Sheamus-Cesaro. Afterward, Cesaro was defeated in a singles contest by Finn Balor. Hardyz neutralized the outside interferences by Sheamus and Elias Samson to pave the way for Balor.





From the Cruiserweight division, Neville defeated Mustafa Ali via submission. Cedric Alexander pinned Noam Dar in a quick matchup. Seth Rollins defeated Curt Hawkins again in a short bout.





The main event witnessed Braun Strowman squaring off against Apollo Crews. It turned out to be a squash match as the mountain among men hit three massive powerbombs and picked up the win.

Following the contest, Roman Reigns came out of an ambulance to get redemption against Strowman. He connected with a huge spear to the giant man and put him through a table off the ramp. WWE Raw came to an end with both men recovering from the physical altercation.

OneIndia News