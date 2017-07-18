WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: July 17, 2017

Bengaluru, July 18: Last night’s edition of WWE Raw was bound to be one of the very bests in the year 2017. The anticipation with Kurt Angle’s secret being revealed has reached its boiling point.

It was hyped up with a pre-announced interview segment with the Raw GM once the show gets concluded. Plus, there was a blockbuster main event.

So, here’s what happened on the night from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show kicked off with Dean Ambrose calling out his long term rival, The Miz with his entourage. But, he instead got Seth Rollins who came up to nurture their Shield days. Meanwhile, the IC champion showed up with his bandwagon to deliver an assault on both of them and end the segment.

Bayley locked horns with Alexa Bliss in a singles non-title match. Nia Jax was standing in the champion's corner to provide the distraction for the Hugger. To neutralize the big woman, Sasha Banks ran down and helped Bayley.

This allowed the babyface superstar to pick up the win over the champion. By virtue of this, she earned a match against Sasha Banks on next week's WWE Raw. The winner of the contest will get to face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at Summerslam.

Enzo Amore returned on the show after a week's hiatus to cut a promo on his former buddy, Big Cass. He got interrupted by the latter one who tried to attack him, again. Big Show came out in order to rescue but the heel somehow gained the upper hand by putting both of them down.

Kurt Angle went on public declaring that he had a relationship during his college days resulting in a baby boy who eventually is a WWE Superstar! Jason Jordan was revealed as his son from the relation. They embraced in the middle of the ring to end the segment.

Finn Balor had a rematch with Elias Samson which got disqualified after the latter one attacked him with a guitar. Bray Wyatt appeared on the tron to tease a feud against Balor for Summerslam. The returning Revival defeated The Hardy Boyz via a roll-up.

In the Cruiserweight division, Ariya Daivari picked up a win against Akira Tozawa via forfeit. Akira was forced to leave the contest at one point due to an injury. In another contest, Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher defeated Drew Gulak and Bryan Kendrick in a tag team contest.

The main event of WWE Raw witnessed Roman Reigns squaring off against Samoa Joe for the number one contender's spot. The match got disqualified after Braun Strowman returned and went right after Roman Reigns.

He overcame the resistance from both Reigns and Joe but outsmarting them with his unimaginable power. The show ended with Strowman delivering a huge statement for the Universal title contender’s spot.

