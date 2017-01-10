WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: January 9

Louisiana, Jan 10: Last night’s Monday Night Raw took place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

We saw a major build up towards the Royal Rumble PPV with the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels returning on the same night.

Plus, a 2 on 1 main event match had in store with Reigns defending it against Owens and Jericho. Here’s what went down on the night.

The night started with a backstage segment where Stephanie and Foley were having chitchat over Undertaker’s appearance.

Rollins and Strowman interfered and started a brawl. The referees came down to separate them as we were taken to the ringside.

The night started with the 2-on-1 handicap match as Reigns was set to defend his title against Jericho and Owens.

However, Strowman came down running to attack Reigns and the match never started. Rollins came with a chair in hand to neutralize all the heels from the ring.

The brawl caused Stephanie to show up and make an impromptu match between Rollins and Strowman.

The tensions were running high as they took the fight outside the ring to get counted out. No outcome was produced from the match as these continued fighting.

Shawn Michaels returned to WWE Raw to talk about his upcoming movie when he got interrupted by Rusev and Lana.

In the middle of the heated confrontation, Enzo and Cass came down to the ring to set up a singles match between Cass and Zinder Mahal.

HBK came up with his famous Sweet Chin Music to Rusev as Cass picked up the win with an Empire Elbow.

Stephanie was upset with Foley not producing Undertaker as announced earlier. But, the Deadman did show up with a chilling announcement for the Royal Rumble.

He officially entered himself into the 30 man elimination match to return to the main event scene at Wrestlemania.

Bayley and Sasha were attacked by Charlotte and Nia at the locker room area causing a tag team action among them on WWE Raw. The heels picked up the win after Nia connected with the leg drop.

There were a couple of matches from the Cruiserweight division, as well. Sheamus picked up the win in a singles contest against Luke Gallows. Kofi Kingston defeated Titus O’Neil in a singles contest.

In the main event, the US championship match took place as Reigns attacked Jeri-KO from behind before the match.

But, the number games came into play, quickly. Owens and Jericho continued the beatdown to the Big Dog throughout the match.

Owens connected with the pop-up powerbomb and Jericho followed it with a codebreaker to pin the champion and pick up the US title.

OneIndia News