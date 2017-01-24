WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: January 23

Ohio, Jan 24: It was the last episode of Monday Night Raw before we go to this Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV.

The episode took place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Goldberg was already advertised for the show to build the final hype up for this year’s Rumble which was supposed to follow with the likes of Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker.

The show kicked off with Roman Reigns' music and he came out to address this Sunday’s championship match.

Jeri-KO came out to interfere him and had a heated confrontation after which Reigns wanted to have his US title rematch against Jericho. Owens accepted on his behalf to set up the match.

The match did not long last since Kevin Owens went right to attack his opponent to make it a disqualification.

The two of the best friends started assaulting Reigns as the shark cage was lowered. Reigns was put into it.

However, he fought back and was able to lock Owens as the cage went above. Reigns then connected with a spear to Jericho as Owens watched it from above.

Seth Rollins had a match on Raw against Sami Zayn. Stephanie McMahon instructed to make the match with the stipulation if Rollins loses then he will also lose his Rumble spot.

Triple H’s music started playing in the middle of the match to distract Rollins as Zayn rolled him up for the pinfall. So, Rollins officially lost his Rumble spot.

We saw Charlotte and Bayley talking about their championship match at the Royal Rumble PPV on Raw.

Plus, Nia Jax defeated a rookie in a quick match. After the match, Sasha Banks attacked Nia with the crutches in hand. She connected with the double leg drop to put her down.

Cesaro took on Gallows in a singles action to end up losing via distraction. The reigning tag champs will defend their titles against Gallows and Anderson at the Royal Rumble kick-off.

Rusev and Big Cass officially entered themselves into the Rumble match. A huge six man tag team match took place as Kofi Kingston, Big E, Enzo Amore took on the team of Big Cass Vs Braun Strowman, Rusev, Jinder Mahal and Titus O’Neil. Strowman picked up the pinfall via a running power slam. After the match, Big Show confronted Strowman and announced his entry to the Royal Rumble.

The tensions between Cedric Alexander and Alicia Fox continued on Raw. A couple of random matches also took place from the Cruiserweight division.

Goldberg returned on the finishing segment of Raw and he was interrupted by Paul Heyman. Brock Lesnar further came down to the ring to have a face-off with him.

When it looked that they might start fighting, the lights went out as the Undertaker’s gong hit. It was an incredible scene as the Deadman was seen standing between these two to close the show.

