WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: December 19

Ohio, Dec 120: Last night’s WWE Raw was the second last episode of this year 2016. The show was hosted by the Value City Arena in Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio.

After concluding the Roadblock: End of the Line PPV successfully with some brilliant booking, we expected some major fall-outs on the episode.

The show kicked off with KO and Jericho in the ring. They talked about how they trapped everyone in the WWE universe and managed to retain the Universal title.

Mick Foley came out to interrupt them and announced that a rematch will take place between Reigns and Owens at Royal Rumble.

This time, Jericho will be locked inside a shark cage which will be hanging above the ring. Foley even locked Jericho inside the cage after which he looked terrified.

Cass Vs Rusev rematch took place but due to Cass’ aggressive stomps, the match got disqualified, again.

Enzo was further instructed to join a sensitivity training during Raw. During the last phase of the class, Rusev showed up in the room and attacked Enzo. Lana slapped Enzo to insult him, further.

In the cruiserweight division, a jealousy is brewing between Alexander and Noam Dar with Alicia Fox. Neville also showed up on the show speaking that how he deserves more respect from all the fans. He and Bryan Kendrick further attacked TJP and Swann to put the Cruiserweight division on notice.

In the Women’s division, Sasha Banks showed up holding a crutch on her hand and admitted that Charlotte was the better competitor between them. Nia Jax confronted her to start a rivalry from now onwards.

Charlotte was also present later the night when she got interrupted by Bayley. This ensued an impromptu match in which Bayley pinned Charlotte for the third consecutive match.

Braun Strowman was in a real bad mood after what happened at Roadblock. He was in search of Sami Zayn.

But, not getting him he decided to ruin the main event of the night i.e. Jeri-KO against Reigns & Rollins.

The match got canceled after Strowman showed up and delivered a vicious assault to both the former Shield brethren.

OneIndia News