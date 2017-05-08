WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 8

London, May 8: WWE is travelling overseas in the United Kingdom on a long tour of nine days. They have already performed for four back to back nights in different cities and tonight they will appear for the longest running weekly television show in the history.

The night will be hosted by the O2 Arena in London, England. Considering the vocal crowd, we can expect an unstable night, throughout.

The live streaming will be available from 5.30 AM onwards on Ten 2 Network. The repeat telecast will be available at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow.

Last week, we closed WWE Raw with The Miz earning the number one contender’s spot for the Intercontinental championship.

This was inevitable since The A-lister has been in the main event spotlight since coming to Monday Night Raw.

Plus, this was much needed as Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental title reign turned out to be a dud, till now.

With the Miz going for his seventh Intercontinental championship reign, things will be really interesting, from this point. We will witness how he continues boasting about stealing the spotlight.

We should not forget that The Miz’s victory did come in a wrong way. Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt attacked Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, respectively to get them out of the contest. This is a clear indication of the matches to coming at the next PPV, Extreme Rules.

Seth Rollins will continue his feud with Samoa Joe, for now until Stephanie McMahon returns on Raw to arrange something unusual for him.

In the meantime, a fresh feud will begin from today between the larger than life personalities, Balor and Wyatt.

Both, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were absent from last week’s episode of Raw showing scars from the Payback PPV.

But, as reported earlier, they are touring with the Raw roster in the UK. So, they both will show up to take their rivalry further towards Extreme Rules.

A tag team turmoil will be contested among The Golden Truth, Sheamus & Cesaro, Gallows & Anderson and Enzo-Cass to determine the number one contender for the tag titles.

On the other hand, Alexa Bliss will stick to her claiming that she is the 'goddess’. In the meantime, we will learn about her next challenge.

OneIndia News