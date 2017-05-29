WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 29

Sacramento, May 29: This will be the final edition of WWE Raw before the Extreme Rules PPV comes live. It is that time of the year when WWE goes to the most extreme for one night. But before that, we will witness the final buildup for the upcoming event on tonight’s show.

This edition of Monday Night Raw will come live from the Bon Secure Wellness Arena in Greenville, Sacramento.

The live streaming will be available on the Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will go on air on Ten 1 at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow.

Prior to Extreme Rules, we will witness to big-time main events on tonight’s Raw. A huge triple threat match will take place.

As per the announcement by the General Manager, Finn Balor will take on Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe. It is the first time matchup that is expected to tear the house down.

If that’s not all, two of the old rivals, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will square off against each other.

This is the kind of match that never gets older. It will be interesting to see who will pick up the victory to gain momentum before Extreme Rules.

Meanwhile, it was interesting to witness Paul Heyman showing up, last week to put over Finn Balor. He might be the chosen one to emerge victorious in the upcoming fatal-5-way match. So, The Demon King should be the one to stand tall amongst the other guys.

A mystery attacker left Enzo Amore lying on his back during last week’s episode. It is still not known who was behind this attack.

The updates from rumour mill suggest that Dash & Dawson from the Revival was present in the building, last week to conduct the misdeed.

It should be revealed to the public on tonight’s episode so that Enzo-Cass should start their next feud with the Revival.

In the women’s division, 'The Goddess’, Alexa Bliss has literally taken over. Bayley must come up with her own statement before Sunday’s title match.

The contenders for the tag team championship, Sheamus & Cesaro are already attacking the Hardy Boyz on Twitter.

It is to see whether they can do the same while confronting the champions, as well. Lastly, a couple of more matches should be announced to complete the Extreme Rules match card.

OneIndia News