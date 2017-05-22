WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 22

Michigan, May 22: As the Extreme Rules, PPV is inching closer towards us, the tensions among the superstars are getting unfolded.

It will be five elite superstars from WWE Raw who will fight for earning their right to be called the number one contender for the Universal championship.

Tonight’s (May 22) edition of Monday Night Raw will be hosted at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The live streaming will be available in India on Ten 2 Network in its usual timing of 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat will go on air on Ten 1 Network at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow.

It will be every man for himself when it comes to Extreme Rules. The process of making bold statements over their opponents has already begun from last week. It was Bray Wyatt who stood tall putting his opponents down in the middle of the ring.

Since coming to WWE Raw, a major push was reserved for the Eater of the World. It will be interesting to see whether the creative allows him to continue with this momentum.

The chances are that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will stand tall since they are the favourites to challenge Brock Lesnar for the title.

We are now confirmed to witness the rematch between Alexa Bliss and Bayley at the Extreme Rules PPV.

Now, Bliss has literally emerged to be the “Goddess” ever since stepping foot on Raw. It’s time for Bayley to get some redemption. After all, she is out of touch for quite a while, now.

Last week, Goldust showed his true colours to the world by attacking his long-term partner, R-Truth. After a long time, WWE creative might have come up with something relevant to these two veterans. We can’t wait how they take the rivalry forward starting from tonight.

Plus, Dean Ambrose is in an awkward situation, right now. The stipulation added to his match at Extreme Rules allows Miz to win the title via count-out. When it comes to being mean, no one knows it better than The Miz. So, we will let know if the reigning IC champion has some tricks of his own or not.

Also, a match might be confirmed between Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox after what transpired in the social media. The team of Sheamus & Cesaro would continue with their mean streak, as well.

