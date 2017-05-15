WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 15

New Jersey, May 15: The main event of this week’s WWE Raw was already announced last week. It will be the two old bitter enemies renewing their rivalry in the ring as Dean Ambrose will defend his Intercontinental title against The Miz alongside Maryse.

The night will be hosted by the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The live streaming of the episode will be available on Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will take place on Ten 1 Network at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow.

Now, the main event of the night was originally scheduled to take place at the Extreme Rules PPV but got preponed, suddenly.

The reason behind this is Braun Strowman’s injury, last week. It is expected due to this unfortunate incident, The Miz will eventually become a seven-time Intercontinental champion, tonight.

From this point onwards, he will start a fresh feud against Roman Reigns for the IC title. Maryse will be a big part of this title win, quite expectedly.

Although WWE.com stated that Reigns and Strowman will continue their rivalry en route to Extreme Rules, it is hard to believe due to the shoulder injury of Strowman.

We expect the Raw GM, Kurt Angle will officially announce this matter and the time span for which the mountain among men will be unavailable.

Last week marked a vicious attack to Seth Rollins by Samoa Joe. It is clear that these two are from settling their rivalry.

So, retaliation of Rollins is expected, tonight. Also, another match with an added stipulation should be announced for Extreme Rules.

In the women’s division, Alexa Bliss might have become literally untouchable after getting Nia Jax by her side. It is still not clear whom she will face defending her title at the next PPV.

Bayley owes an automatic rematch whereas Sasha Banks might also get a match from the creative perspective. The scenario should be made clear on tonight’s episode.

In the tag team division, Cesaro and Sheamus have started their hidden mean streak. They are also the number one contenders for the tag titles, as well.

The Raw GM should make the tag team championship match official between them and The Hardy Boyz for the Extreme Rules PPV.

