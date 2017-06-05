WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 5

Pennsylvania, June 5: The course of the new era has taken a new turn with last night’s Extreme Rules PPV.

The fatal-5-way matchup was won by none other than Samoa Joe who will now get a shot at the Universal Championship. But, a beast is waiting to hunt him down as we go forward with tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

This edition of Raw will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Casey-Plaza, Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania.

The live streaming will be available on the Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat will go on air at 4 PM and 9 PM on the Ten 1 Network, tomorrow.

Once the Samoan Submission Machine came up victorious, WWE.com did not hesitate to announce the schedule for his championship match.

It will be on July 9 at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire PPV, where we will witness Samoa Joe taking on Brock Lesnar.

WWE’s official website read: “At WWE Great Balls of Fire, brace yourself for a dream match for the ages, as Brock Lesnar goes head-to-head with Samoa Joe for the Universal Championship.

"Don’t miss a Universal Championship showdown of sheer destruction at WWE Great Balls of Fire, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, July 9.”

Joe was present at the Raw talk show following Extreme Rules PPV where he promised to bring the fight to the beast incarnate.

He has to wait one more week to confront Lesnar. The champion is advertised to return on the next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

The tag team championship changed hands, last night with Sheamus and Cesaro winning it. But, they did not pin the champion and rather escape the cage to become new champs. The Hardy Boyz owes a rematch and as per updates from WWE.com, that should take place, tonight.

The Miz has already started the 'Comeback Tour’ with his Intercontinental Championship and tonight he is going to throw a championship celebration.

The same should be said for the women’s champion, Alexa Bliss after winning the title match, last night. She might begin a new feud against Sasha Banks for the title.

Kurt Angle and Corey Graves will continue the storyline that started, last week paving the way for Stephanie McMahon’s return.

Also, Big Cass should be revealed as the mystery attacker of Enzo Amore after a series of attacks for the past couple of weeks.

