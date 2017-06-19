WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 19

Indiana, June 19: WWE has already hyped up this week’s Raw by keeping Roman Reigns off from last week’s edition.

He is all set to make a major announcement for the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam. With exactly two months away, the promotions for the dual brand PPV will begin from tonight.

This edition of WWE Raw will emanate from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The live streaming will come on air on the Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will take place on Ten 1 Network at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow nights.

Now, as per WWE’s claims, the Big Dog will be making a blockbuster announcement for Summerslam.

A statement from WWE.com read: “The Big Dog has some big plans for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"Live on Raw next Monday night, Roman Reigns will make an announcement concerning his involvement in this year’s SummerSlam, which will emanate from Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Barclays Center on Sunday, Aug. 20.”

However, the rumour mill suggests something much different. Roman’s bitter rival, Braun Strowman has been medically cleared to compete and he will make his triumphant return interrupting Roman’s announcement.

These two will resume their bitter rivalry from earlier this year to set up a match at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV. The feud is supposed to continue until Summerslam.

Not many of the superstars can claim that they were able to stop Brock Lesnar, momentarily. But, Samoa Joe did the unthinkable, last week going toe-to-toe against the beast incarnate.

So, the Samoan does stand a fair chance against him. We can expect another confrontation between these two since Lesnar is advertised on the show.

An official announcement should be made regarding the Women’s championship. Alexa Bliss has not been informed about her next title defence, till now.

Kurt Angle should make a multi-woman match for the women’s title at Great Balls of Fire considering that many of them are eyeing the title.

A similar confirmation should be made around the Intercontinental title. Dean Ambrose still owes a rematch.

However, Elias Samson has pinned him twice earning the right to get into the title picture. So, this should turn out to be a triple threat match.

Last week, the tag team championship rematch was cancelled via a count-out. So, there should be one final match between the champion and the contenders at the upcoming PPV and the GM should make it official. Plus, the rivalry between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins will also continue.

OneIndia News