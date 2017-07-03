WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 3

Bengaluru, July 3: This is going to be the final WWE Raw before we get to witness the first-ever Great Balls of Fire PPV this coming Sunday.

The match card for the inaugural event is already a packed one with the dream bout between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe. WWE will look forward to hype this match to the most extreme point in this edition of Raw.

Following the Japan and Singapore shows, the entire WWE roster will head to Phoenix, Arizona for this week’s shows. So, the Talking Stick Resort Arena of this city will be the host of WWE Raw.

The live streaming will be available on Indian television from 5.30 AM onwards on Ten 2 Network. The repeat will be televised on 4 PM and 9 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow.

The number one contender for the Universal Championship, Samoa Joe is having all the momentum by his side after standing toe-to-toe with the beast incarnate in the last few weeks. In addition, he almost choked out the champion via the Coquina Clutch before the backstage superstars came running in.

The Creative heads are extremely happy with Joe’s work against Lesnar, till date. So, another emphatic statement to the champion before Sunday’s match is likely to happen, tonight. Till now, the beast incarnate is not advertised for this Raw which means Joe will not receive any roadblock, either.

In an interesting gauntlet match, Sasha Banks emerged as the challenger of Alexa Bliss at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. WWE is getting only one week to make the buildup for this contest. It will be interesting to see how the segment between these two goes around.

The Boss has got a tough job in hand to dethrone the Goddess of the WWE. So, she will try to derail the champion’s momentum.

Roman Reigns will try to recuperate from last two week’s assault of Strowman by coming up with his own resistance to some extent. But, at this time, Strowman is literally unstoppable. Enzo Amore will also look to get some revenge on Big Cass after two consecutive ambushes on him.

Apart from these rivalries, we should get the full match card for the upcoming Raw-exclusive PPV. So, a series of matches like The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson, Goldust vs. R-Truth, Sheamus-Cesaro vs. The Hardy Boyz would be made official.

