WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: July 17, 2017

Bengaluru, July 17: The next episode of WWE Raw is probably going to be one of the biggest episodes of 2017, so far. The stakes are so much high ever since the show went off the air, last week. We would get to know about the main event of this year’s Summerslam on the show. Plus, the secret that can put Kurt Angle’s status in jeopardy will also be revealed.

The show that will kick-off the rivalries for Summerslam will emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Live streaming of the episode will be available on the Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM IST onwards on Tuesday (July 18).

The repeat telecast will go on air at 4 PM IST and 9 PM IST on the Ten 1 Network, tomorrow (July 18).

Kurt Angle and his alleged secret affair with a mysterious person have been the hottest topic for the Internet Wrestling Community.

The rumour mill tried to bring out all the possible spoilers regarding this matter which will finally be unveiled on WWE Raw tonight putting an end to the ongoing drama for several weeks.

With that being said, we can definitely expect Stephanie McMahon to be back on the show portraying the mysterious character with whom Kurt has been involved in an affair.

Former TNA president, Dixie Carter is also n option to play the role. Chad Gable is said to be the step-child of the GM’s affair from this relation. We will learn how much of these speculations are true.

The main event of the night is all set between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. The winner will get to face Brock Lesnar for the title at Summerslam. But, as per the current spoilers from the rumour mill, there should not be any singles match at the biggest party of the summer.

Hence, we can expect to see Braun Strowman back ruining the main event and demand for his championship match against the beast. These will pave the way to announce a fatal-4-way main event for the Universal Championship.

In the Women’s title picture, Bayley is brought back to the scenario by pinning the champion last week. Sasha Banks already is the number one contender, for now. So, WWE would be building the storyline for conducting a multi-women match at Summerslam.

As for the other feuds, The Hardy Boyz will pick up a feud with The Revival after last week’s attack. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will continue to get aligned in order to culminate their tag team contest against the Miz-tourage. Also, the problem between the Big Show and Big Cass will pick up for Summerslam.

OneIndia News