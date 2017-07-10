WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 10

Bengaluru, July 10: With the Great Balls of Fire PPV over, it’s time for the flagship show to build up the storylines for the biggest event of the summer. With tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, the programs for the 2017 edition Summerslam will kick-off. This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the annual PPV event. Hence, we can expect pretty big things.

Tonight’s episode will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas which is also home to this year’s Survivor Series.

Live streaming will be available in India on the Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will go on air at 4 PM and 9 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow.

Brock Lesnar is advertised to appear on tonight's episode which means he will be all business for his next title defense at SummerSlam. We expect to hear a promo about his dominant title win at the last night's PPV. Plus, there will be indications given on who his next opponent is going to be.

Now, considering that Braun Strowman won the contest against Roman Reigns, last night, he should be the automatic contender for the title. But, we do not know the condition he is right now after the massive assault delivered by Reigns.

So, going by the looks by now, the Universal Championship match at Summerslam is probably going to be a multi-man title match. Apart from Reigns and Strowman, Finn Balor should also be inserted into the contest, as per the creative planning.

In the women's championship, the feud between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss is definitely not over after what transpired at Great Balls of Fire. Bliss ran away with the title in between the match and the Boss is bound to make a demand for a title rematch.

As for the other rivalries go, The Miz should be over with his long-stretched feud with Dean Ambrose which is ongoing for the last three months. With the Miz-tourage backing him up all the time, he is set to get a new contender for the IC title.

The feud between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt is not supposed to be over with only one match. Hence, this should continue until Summerslam. Also, the tag team champions will look to get a newer challenge after successfully retaining the title against The Hardyz.

OneIndia News