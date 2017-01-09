WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 9

Louisiana, Jan 9: As we are inching towards the Royal Rumble PPV, the legends are returning to the flagship show to hype up the event.

Last week, we have witnessed Goldberg and this week we will be following it up with two more names i.e. none other than the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

The much-anticipated episode will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ten 2 Network will broadcast it live from 6.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will take place at 4 PM and 6 PM on Ten 1, tomorrow.

The second episode of Raw for this year is being promoted as the one where the Undertaker will return to the city where he lost his undefeated Wrestlemania streak against Brock Lesnar.

WWE has reported it last week saying that the Phenome might have a big announcement in store for tonight. So, he will supposedly be announcing his entry at the Royal Rumble match on January 29th.

On the other hand, Shawn Michaels will be present for the sole purpose to promote his next movie, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”.

Hence, we can’t expect any big announcement from the Heart-Break Kidd regarding the Rumble match.

In the championship picture, Roman Reigns has been on a roll for the past few weeks before claiming the title once again at Royal Rumble.

However, tonight he will be facing a massive roadblock tonight since he has to defend his US title against both Jericho and Owens.

The night might turn out to be horrible for Reigns. Quite assumingly, he has to digest a massive beatdown from the two of the best friends.

Moreover, if WWE has planned to crown Reigns with the Universal champion at the upcoming PPV then he might lose the US title to Jericho, tonight.

In the Women’s championship scenario, Bayley has earned the title opportunity against Charlotte, last week.

She will be building momentum for the title match. Sasha Banks helped her against Nia Jax. Hence, she will be continuing her feud with the monstrous woman.

Plus, we will be getting more entrants like Rollins, Zayn, Cesaro to the Rumble match, tonight. Neville has dominated the Cruiserweight division ever since returning. Hence, he should be awarded the championship opportunity, going forward.

OneIndia News