WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 23

Ohio, Jan 23: This is going to be the last episode of Monday Night Raw before this Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV.

So, it is evident that we will be getting a power-packed edition where the final build up for the show will be made.

Tonight’s edition will take place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The live streaming of it will be available on Ten 2 Network and Ten 1 HD from 6.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will go on the air on Ten 1 Network at 4 PM and 9 PM, respectively.

But, we should remember that Lesnar too is advertised for the show although WWE has not promoted it. This means a face-off between these two is definitely in store.

This will be the very first time that these two will be under the same roof since Survivor Series. Plus, we can also expect to see the Undertaker to give us a final glimpse before January 29th.

Last week, RAW went off the air with Reigns suffering a brutal attack by Jeri-KO. He was put through the announce table and was helped to backstage by the backstage officials.

We have not heard any updates from the Big Dog ever since then. He should fire back tonight to seek redemption against the Universal champion before the title match.

In the women’s division, Bayley might have won the verbal confrontation, last week by reciting a poem. But, that will not help her to win the title at Royal Rumble. So, she should be ready to counter the attacks coming from the Queen of the Women’s division.

We should be getting more names to the Royal Rumble match with just a few spots remaining. Plus, the situation among Noam Dar, Alicia Fox, and Cedric Alexander has been so complex. WWE might be willing to carry it forward on tonight’s episode.

OneIndia News