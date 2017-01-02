WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 2

Bengaluru, Jan 2: The first episode of Monday Night Raw in 2017 will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Florida. It will mark the night which will officially begin the road to the annual Royal Rumble event.

Plus, things are already hyped up with the return of Goldberg. Ten 2 Network will broadcast Raw live from 6.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will take place on Ten 1 Network at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow.

The Icon will reappear on Monday Night Raw just four weeks prior to the Royal Rumble event. This will be his first appearance since he announced his inclusion into the Rumble match after the Survivor Series PPV.

The difference between then and now is that he did not know that Brock Lesnar would also be a part of this match.

So, this will be the first time that he will speak up about what’s going in his mind with Lesnar being a roadblock in his path of main eventing Wrestlemania, once again.

He is supposed to deliver a strong message to Lesnar to provoke the beast finally to resurface in the coming weeks.

On the championship scenario, the stretched feud between Owens and Reigns will continue. Reigns and Rollins stood tall to close the last Raw of 2016 to indicate that they are very much on the same page to neutralize Jeri-KO. This would continue with perhaps some new matches under new capacities.

The Women’s championship picture too is not clear, as of now. Bayley should get a title opportunity after pinning the champion thrice.

However, Charlotte should not agree after she defeated Bayley, last week. Also, should WWE consider this match for Royal Rumble instead of Wrestlemania? Plus, will we finally see Emmalina debuting on Raw a new year gift?

In the tag team division, we have yet to figure out who will be the next number one contender for the champions.

The New day had their chances and they failed. So, we should get a new number one contender. Also, we can expect Neville getting a Cruiserweight championship opportunity after he pinned the champion, last week on 205 Live.

We are also scheduled to see the last man standing match between Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman as announced, last week.

Now, Zayn will certainly receive another beatdown under No DQ capacity, for sure. But, he will find a way to put the big man down for the ten-count to pick up the win and make Strowman even more furious.

