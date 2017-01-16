WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 16

Arkansas, Jan 16: Just two weeks are remaining before we head to the much anticipated 30th annual Royal Rumble.

Last week, the Undertaker appeared on Raw to hype up the build up the momentum towards the show.

The tensions are running all over the WWE locker room for one golden opportunity to main eventing Wrestlemania.

This week, the stakes will be even higher since we will witness a returning beast on Raw. This is the first time that Brock Lesnar will be returning to WWE TV after his appearance at the Survivor Series match against Goldberg.

The episode will be hosted by the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The live streaming will be available in India at 6.30 AM on Ten 2 Network.

The repeat telecast will go on the air on Ten 1 at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow.

Now, Lesnar is someone who likes to hunt his prey in a brutal manner. Survivor Series was the first time that he suffered a humiliating loss by the returning Goldberg in a record time of just 86 seconds.

It is understandable that he will not be in a good mood and try to wreck havoc on the show to make a major statement going into the Rumble match.

Jericho became the United States champion, last week and so Jeri-KO claimed that they are not only the face of WWE but also the face of the United States, as well.

One can only imagine how they will boast about the fact, tonight. Thankfully, Reigns should be there to neutralize both of them seeking the payback from last week’s show.

Till date, we know thirteen names available for the Rumble match from Raw and Smackdown. We might get more names for the match, tonight to make it even bigger.

Bayley and Sasha will continue providing combined resistance since Charlotte and the commissioner, Stephanie might go on with their vendetta against the prime babyfaces on the female roster.

Plus, on 205 Live, Neville finally got an opportunity for the Cruiserweight championship at the Royal Rumble PPV.

So, he should continue with his sneak attacks on the champion, Rich Swann to hurt him before the PPV.

OneIndia News