WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 26

Chicago, Dec 26: This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw is the last of this year and WWE chose an electric venue for it.

The infamous All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois will be the host of tonight’s episode. The thunderous crowd will be chanting the hometown hero, CM Punk’s name whether he appears or not, as always.

The live action will be streaming on Ten 2 Network from 6.30 AM onwards with the repeat telecast on Ten 1 at 4 and 9 PM, tomorrow.

Last week, we went off the air with Braun Strowman wrecking havoc inside and outside the ring. He interfered in the main event by attacking Roman reigns and Seth Rollins.

Now, as per storyline, he was demanding Sami Zayn but perhaps it’s the beginning of bringing him to the main event picture, gradually.

So, he will be continuing with his massacre through the windy city. Also, the question is will Raw Gm, Mick Foley takes the risk to stop him by feeding him Sami Zayn?

Plus, how would Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins react after their decimation at the hands of Strowman?

On the other hand, the only twist in the tale of Reigns-KO storyline is the shark cage and Chris Jericho. As we have seen last week, he is terrified of heights. So, we expect Jeri-KO to come up with some new tricks to wipe out the fear at Royal Rumble.

In the women’s division, Bayley should get a title match since she pinned Charlotte, last week.

However, the champion managed to get up her shoulder from the mat during the last count. So, what will be the Raw GM’s final decision? Sasha Banks will continue to continue her new feud with Nia Jax.

The beatdown of Enzo at the hands of Rusev has been a routine, till date. So, it’s perhaps time for Enzo and Cass for less talking and more actions.

After last week’s slap by Lana, it’s redemption time for them. Also, we might get to know when the New Day will get their rematch for the tag team championship.

OneIndia News