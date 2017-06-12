WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 12, 2017

Bengaluru, June 12: With Brock Lesnar being advertised on the show, each edition of WWE Raw turns out to be a must-watch. It will be the first time after the post-Wrestlemania episode that the beast incarnate will return to mark his territory on the flagship show. Hell is going to break loose with The Destroyer standing in his way.

Tonight's (June 12) WWE Raw will be hosted live from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. In India, the live streaming will be available on Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat will take place at 4 PM and 9 PM on Ten 1 Network, tomorrow.

After becoming the number one contender, Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar will be under one roof at the same time, tonight. The champion will be seeking his redemption against after the Samoan Submission Machine has already delivered a huge statement, last week.

We can expect an extremely physical brawl between these two as per the updates from WWE.com which will set the tone for the Great Balls of Fire PPV,

"The Juggernauts" Universal Title clash at the debut WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event is still weeks away, but someone’s going to get burned Monday night. Will it be Joe or Lesnar?”

In the women's division, after what took place, last week, it is inevitable that Nia Jax will be declared as the contender for the championship. She might get a singles title match against Alexa Bliss.

But, Mickie James and Dana Brooke were also present at the ringside. So, there’s also a chance that a fatal-4-way match might be announced including these two, as well.

The rivalry between Dean Ambrose and The Miz is set to continue. Meanwhile, Elias Samson is a fresh entry into the mix. The trio will continue to build up the storyline to culminate a triple threat IC title match.

The mystery attack on Enzo took a new turn after his partner Big Cass fell victim, last week. As per WWE’s updates, the Revival or the Big Show could be the front-runners in the suspect list.

The Hardy Boyz will make their way back on Raw, tonight (June 12). The owed title rematch is granted for them. So, they will receive an opportunity to win back their tag titles. Titus O'Neil will continue his vendetta to take the Titus Brand on a higher level acquiring newer guys like Akira Tozawa.

OneIndia News