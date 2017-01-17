WWE Monday Night Raw full results with video highlights: January 16

Arkansas, Jan 17: We are just two weeks away from the 30th annual Royal Rumble event as the flagship show of WWE came up with a returning beast, last night. The show was hosted by the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

This was also the first time that both Jericho and Owens entered an arena with championships in hand ever since they became the best friends. Here’s what transpired on this week’s show.

The show opened up with video package honoring the late great Jimmy Snuka. Reigns’ crowd played through the arena as the crowd went to boos instantly.

He was interrupted by Paul Heyman, Jeri-KO, Zayn, Rollins, Strowman and finally, Brock Lesnar.

The beast had a showdown with Zayn and Strowman which received big pop. Lesnar hit Reigns with a massive F-5 to finish off the segment.

Sheamus and Cesaro defended their tag team titles against Gallows-Anderson. Sheamus knocked down the referee, accidentally which disqualified him.

So, they retained the titles via DQ. After the match, Gallows-Anderson hit the Magic Killer on Sheamus.

Three matches took place from the Cruiserweight division. Neville ambushed the Cruiserweight champion, Rich Swann once again from behind.

He delivered a vicious assault on his Royal Rumble opponent. Daivari defeated Dorado via submission. It was announced that on 205 Live, he will take on Jack Gallagher in an “I forfeit” match. Cedric Alexander defeated Bryan Kendrick after his girlfriend Alicia Fox interfered in the match.

Charlotte revealed his Royal Rumble strategy to Bayley and the whole world. However, this time the hugger stopped her with a Rhyme saying that her time as the champion might be over. The poem was, “Roses are red, violets are blue, at Royal Rumble, I will defeat you.”

Big E defeated Titus O’Neil in a match for the Royal Rumble spot. Enzo Amore was back in action as they featured in a tag team match and came up victorious against Ruse and Zinder Mahal.

The main event of WWE Raw witnessed Zayn, Rollins, and Reigns squaring off against Jeri-KO and Strowman.

After a physical encounter Strowman power-slammed Zayn to pick up the win. After the match, Reigns-Rollins decimated Strowman with steel chairs in hand.

Jeri-KO attacked them from behind and shoved off Rollins with a chair. KO hit Reigns with another chair shot and put him through the table to end the show.

OneIndia News