WWE Monday Night Raw fallout and Twitter reactions: January 23

Ohio, Jan 24: It was an incredible scene on Monday Night Raw as we went off the air, last night. For the first time ever, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and The Undertaker shared the ring.

The crowd went nuts when this unreal took place during the show. The face-offs among them closed the go home Raw episode of Royal Rumble.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Brock Lesnar left the ring first. Goldberg followed him to the backstage area with a huge pop from the crowd.

He was still bleeding after hitting the locker room door by his head. He greeted some of the fans at ringside.

The Undertaker was the last to head backstage with his music playing throughout the arena. He raised his hand in his signature style. There were no physical altercations made among these behemoths.

The Royal Rumble match card is now updated. The Raw tag team championships will be defended on the kick-off show.

Plus, it will be Nia Jax taking on Sasha Banks on the pre-show. Shawn Michaels will be joining the commentary panel during the two-hour long kick-off show.

Plus, the WWE Universal championship match will be contested in a no Disqualification capacity.

On the Fallout show, we spotted Big Show who was ready for Royal Rumble. He has set his sight on Braun Strowman. Plus, Sami Zayn was all fired up after getting the chance of entering into the Royal Rumble match.

Sasha Banks was seen talking about her retribution in the Rumble kick-off show against Nia Jax. Plus, Rich Swann said the Neville is not his king and will defeat him at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Here’re the Twitter reactions from last night:

