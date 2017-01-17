WWE Monday Night Raw Fallout and Twitter Reactions: January 16

The segment ended with KO delivering a brutal powerbomb to Reigns through the table. Reigns remained unmoved since then when we went off the air.

Written by: Raja
Arkansas, Jan 17: WWE Raw ended last night in an utter chaos after the main event of a six-men tag team match came to an end.

Roman Reigns recuperated after Raw went off the air (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
After the show was finished the officials came down to the ramp to send Kevin Owens back to the locker room and help Reigns to stand on his feet. It is still not known whether he suffered a concussion after the attack or not.

Next week, it will be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble PPV. Goldberg will be returning to the show for one last time before entering the Rumble match.

As expected, Lesnar and Paul Heyman are also advertised for the show which means we might get to see a face-off between Goldberg and Lesnar.

A Fallout video had shown that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows felt cheated after what they were literally robbed of their opportunity to earn the tag team titles. They will be getting another opportunity earn the gold for sure.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 13:05 [IST]
