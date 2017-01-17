WWE Monday Night Raw Fallout and Twitter Reactions: January 16

Arkansas, Jan 17: WWE Raw ended last night in an utter chaos after the main event of a six-men tag team match came to an end.

Jeri-KO brawled against Reigns and Rollins. The segment ended with KO delivering a brutal powerbomb to Reigns through the table. Reigns remained unmoved since then when we went off the air.

After the show was finished the officials came down to the ramp to send Kevin Owens back to the locker room and help Reigns to stand on his feet. It is still not known whether he suffered a concussion after the attack or not.

Next week, it will be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble PPV. Goldberg will be returning to the show for one last time before entering the Rumble match.

As expected, Lesnar and Paul Heyman are also advertised for the show which means we might get to see a face-off between Goldberg and Lesnar.

NEXT WEEK: Just six days before the #RoyalRumble match, @Goldberg will be LIVE on Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/zm2QS3ltjr — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017

A Fallout video had shown that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows felt cheated after what they were literally robbed of their opportunity to earn the tag team titles. They will be getting another opportunity earn the gold for sure.

Meanwhile, the social media was all over with the announcement of Kurt Angle getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before Wrestlemania. Here’s how the twitter-verse reacted to last night’s episode of Raw.

What's there to be embarrassed about having a dream, chasing it with passion, and achieving it?

Nice try @MsCharlotteWWE.#RAW pic.twitter.com/3dxgcf7jcp — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 17, 2017



Dear Diary,



I will lose at #RoyalRumble because Charlotte Flair is better than me in every single way.



Sincerely,

@itsBayleyWWE — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 17, 2017

Congrats to @RealKurtAngle on his forthcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame,'Class of 2017! — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) January 17, 2017

#RAW #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE is reading some of @itsBayleyWWE's poetry... #ADifferentBreed pic.twitter.com/iXoVgUFPur — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017

Patience is a virtue! #Emmalina #RAW pic.twitter.com/9YONc9pRlq — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) January 17, 2017



Great tribute by @Wwe for #jimmy #superfly #snuka #1ofakind for sure #biginspiration #RIP — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 17, 2017

I rarely get emotional about pro wrestling.



That tribute kinda got me.



Great job @WWE #RIPSuperfly — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 17, 2017



Not quite the SHIELD, but the generic off-brand version of it. pic.twitter.com/mb76ZgxlXI — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 17, 2017

OneIndia News