WWE might not bring surprise names to the 2017 Royal Rumble match

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Royal Rumble is one event of the year which is built upon the surprising elements.

The prestigious 30 man elimination match is famous for its unpredictability, unexpected debuts, shocking returns and more.

Since it is going to be the 30th anniversary of the event, we already expect more big names as surprises on that night.

But, going in total opposition, the rumour mill suggests that there might not be much surprise elements to expect from this year’s edition.

As reported by cagesideseats.com, WWE is not willing to pull out more big names for the main event match which crowns the contender for the main event of Wrestlemania.

The logic around the creative is that there are already big names added to the card in different capacities which are more than enough to pull off a successful event. Hence, no more efforts should be given to bring as surprise elements.

The match card for Royal Rumble contains Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with a big shark cage stipulation is already added.

As for the other matches, AJ Styles will defend his title against John Cena. From the women’s division, there will be Charlotte vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s championship.

As for the Rumble much, Goldberg-Brock Lesnar face-off in the match has already hyped up and WWE is solely looking to capitalize on their presence.

Plus, the Undertaker will be returning to the Rumble match after one decade. These big names are seemingly handy to give a successful night.

So, WWE does not need to add some more names to the already stacked up match card, this year. Besides, we can consider to seeing some debuts on the main roster from the NXT scene.

Samoa Joe is the big name who will look to make a major impact at that night upon debut. In addition, there will be the regular faces like Seth Rollins, Jericho, Dolph Ziggler and more in the match to make things interesting.

OneIndia News