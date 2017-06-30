WWE might change Wrestlemania 34 main event to John Cena Vs Roman Reigns match

Bengaluru, June 30: Quite interestingly, WWE has been advertising that upon his return, John Cena will act as a free agent. As per updates from the company, the franchise player of the company was not present during the Superstar Shakeup process. Hence, he will swing between both Raw and Smackdown shows in the future.

This is a brilliant idea from the creative. The Cenation Leader has reached to point in his career where he does not need championship belts to define him. Rather featuring on two shows will help the officials to organize some marquee matches in the upcoming PPVs.

It includes Wrestlemania, as well. As per the earlier reports, the writers of the company were unmoved from the planned main event at Wrestlemania 34. It was supposed to feature Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

This match at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome would have marked the last of the Beast Incarnate in which he put over Reigns. However, for the past three years, the Big Dog has been featuring in championship matches which are so predictive for the fans.

The next put over process too is much assuming to the fans and hence the creative is willing to prepone it. This is the reason why Roman Reigns has declared himself as the number one contender to Brock Lesnar's title.

As per reports from The Observer, this is a setup for the main event of Summerslam featuring Lesnar and Reigns which was originally supposed to take place at Wrestlemania 34. This bout will be replaced by John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match at next year's Mania event.

In fact, it is being said that this is the sole reason why the creative inserted the free agent tag with John Cena. Earlier, WWE has released a video for the bouts that we can expect to see at the showcase of immortals in 2018. It included the dream match between Cena and Reigns.

Considering these two are the franchise players of the company, it would be a match where two generations will collide. An invisible 'passing the torch' tagline will be added to it. It is expected that The Big Dog has the upper hand to come out on the top by putting down the former 16-time world champion.

OneIndia News