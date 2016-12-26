WWE: Mickie James joining Smackdown Live soon

Bengaluru, Dec 26: It was previously reported that the veteran wrestler, Mickie James was returning to the main roster of the WWE.

At that time, it was just a rumour but now it’s almost guaranteed that she is joining the main roster to feature in the Tuesday Night’s hottest show, Smackdown Live.

As per reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mickie was present in Pittsburgh, PA for the routine medical check-up.

This check-up is mandatory for any superstar who gets contracted by the company. So, with this move, it is evident that the former Women’s champion has signed a full-time contract with the WWE.

PWInsider.com was the first to break the news of James returning to the main roster as part of Smackdown.

Now that Wrestling Observer confirmed it, it’s just a matter of time before we see her on the show. We have to wait until this Tuesday’s Smackdown Women’s championship match to see who emerges victorious and heads towards the Royal Rumble PPV as the champion.

As per recent reports, Bliss is supposed to retain her championship to start a feud with the returning one.

She is most likely to appear as a babyface on the show and hence her main task will be to put over new talents like Alexa Bliss.

It will also ensure that there will be right proportion of heel and face ratio on the Smackdown roster.

Smackdown was initially given less female talents compared to Raw. But, the bookings have been so good and every one of them was utilized to their full potential. Also, if Mickie gets added to the roster, it will create plenty of booking options for them.

PWInsider.com close reported that Mickie is all set to join the main roster starting from next year prior to the Royal Rumble PPV.

It absolutely suggests that she will straight go on to the championship picture. She returned as part of a one-off match at NXT Takeover: Toronto against Asuka.

It ended up being an unsuccessful effort but it looks like, she further chose to stay under WWE wings, going forward.

OneIndia News