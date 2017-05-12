WWE: Massive blow to Extreme Rules PPV plans

Bengaluru, May 12: It was reported earlier that following the Payback PPV, both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman suffered injuries. As a result, they were removed from Raw tapings for one week. These two took the fight to a disturbing level with Reigns coughing out blood after the brawl.

Strowman also picked up an injury after thrashing himself into the door of an ambulance, after the match. This, however, did not receive any concerns since all of the surfaced reports stated that this was done for a kayfabe purpose. None of their injuries were legit.

However, the scenarios changed drastically following last night's (May 11) Raw where Strowman appeared with a sling on his shoulder. He was further confronted by a returning Reigns who sought redemption on his bitter rival.

As reported by Pro-wrestling Sheet, the mountain among men took a nasty chair shot in his hand leading him to real injury. It was also stated that the injury might have been detected by the doctors, earlier. So, the attack from Reigns was just to write him off the WWE television for quite a while.

The source hinted that Strowman has suffered either an elbow or a shoulder injury. This would require him to undergo a medical procedure for the upcoming weeks which will not allow him to return for around four to eight weeks.

This has put the Extreme Rules planning of WWE in serious jeopardy. According to the creative, Strowman was scheduled to compete in an ambulance match against Reigns in the main event.

Not only that, he was also supposed to come out victorious in the match to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal title, next. Their match would be intact for the Great Balls of Fire PPV in July.

So, the injury has come at the worst time possible forcing the creative to start from the scratch. At this time of writing, the writers are in search for a heavyweight competitor who will challenge the beast incarnate when he returns. For further updates, we have to wait for next week’s Raw.

OneIndia News