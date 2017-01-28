WWE: Major updates made to Wrestlemania match card

Bengaluru, Jan 28: As per previous reports, WWE had the initial blueprint of Wrestlemania which suggested the probable main event matches on the show. However, it seems that there has been a major shuffling around the names which updated the match card, big time. Various sources confirmed this, suggesting new matches are being considered for the show.

As per reports from the Observer the big names like Roman reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Finn Balor will be getting big matches but might not against their earlier considered opponents.

The Miz might continue his rivalry against Dean Ambrose and hence they are scheduled to get a final match at Mania for the Intercontinental championship. This is due to Ambrose’s lack of opponent at the major event.

The source also suggested that the plan of having a ladder match for the IC title was wiped out. Instead, we might get the first ever Women’s ladder match at Wrestlemania. This is one plan which is on the hold for quite sometimes.

If Chris Jericho keeps his hold on the United States Championship until Wrestlemania then he will be defending it against his best friend, Kevin Owens. It indicates that KO might lose his Universal title to Reigns in due course.

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that although Undertaker will be appearing at the Royal Rumble match, he is not scheduled to feature in a championship match, for now. This certainly wipes out the idea of his match against John Cena at the grandest stage. Strowman might turn out to be Taker’s surprise opponent at the event, rather.

As for Cena, WWE is pitting Samoa Joe against him for a championship opportunity at Wrestlemania. This means the former NXT champion might be a surprise entry at the Royal Rumble match. Whether he wins it or not, he will go to the Smackdown brand to set up a feud against the franchise of the company.

These changes in the Wrestlemania card certainly make things more interesting, going forward. Royal Rumble will start the road towards the biggest event and we will be learning more about the feuds from then on.

OneIndia News