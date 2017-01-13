WWE: Major updates from this week’s Talking Smack

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Talking Smack talk show has been a major part of the Smackdown Live brand ever since the WWE Draft took place in July.

We use to get major news stored for next week’s show or fallouts that leave mark into the storyline. This makes the show a must watch every week after Smackdown goes off the air.

This past week the show witnessed the host Renee Young with the commissioner of blue brand, Shane McMahon instead of Daniel Bryan. While talking to the new guest, Renee mentioned Undertaker’s presence at the Royal Rumble match.

Since Shane was his opponent at last year’s Mania, she wanted to know whether he will also enter the Rumble match or not to get a shot at Taker, again.

Shane said that indeed Taker’s appearance at the prestigious Rumble match will add more star power to it but there’s no way that he is going to enter into it. This was his comments:

“No…no, no, I’m all good. I appreciate that, but I’m all good.”

Apart from Shane confirming the news, Inquistr.com further reported that Shane will not be a part of the grand event set to take place on the January 29th at the Alamodome. This further wiped out the chances of seeing Shane in the match which was supposed to set up his Wrestlemania feud.

Another segment from the Talking Smack show put Becky Lynch into hot waters. She and her opponent for next week, Alexa Bliss were the first guests on the show where they were seen talking about next week’s steel cage match for the women’s championship. While finishing the segment, Becky said 'See you next Tuesday’ to Bliss which is considered as derogatory remarks to a woman.

The comments were not appreciated among the creative and she has received a lot of backstage heat, as reported by the same source. This might stop her from earning the second Smackdown women’s title, as well on this coming Tuesday.

OneIndia News