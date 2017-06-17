WWE: Major spoilers on two debuts for next week’s Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, June 17: As per the recent reports, there will be two huge debuts happening on the next episode of Smackdown Live.

It will be the post-Money in the Bank edition where we will witness the fallout from the show and start the gradual build up for the next stop that is WWE Battleground.

Several earlier rumours have previously suggested that Maria Kanellis and her husband, Mike Bennett have signed with the WWE in the month of March.

They were earlier planned to debut on NXT during the Wrestlemania weekend. However, the creative thought that it was not the perfect time and hence pushed it back.

According to PWInsider.com and Dave Meltzer of the Observer, the officials have finally given the green signal to it.

So, we are going to witness the debut of the Miracle Mike Bennett alongside his gorgeous wife on the upcoming episode of Smackdown. With the Money in the Bank behind them, they will be able to start fresh on the roster.

The sources have also clarified that they will be presented as a couple upon arrival. A major push is reserved for both of them.

However, there was no confirmation who is going to be their opponent. In fact, they are expected to perform in Smackdown house shows from tonight onwards.

Maria, the former WWE Diva, and Mike are expected to fill up the void left by the Miz & Maryse on the blue brand.

They have earned quite a reputation with their villainous acts in promotions like Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor and will continue to do so here, as well.

Apart from these two, WWE doctors have finally cleared Rusev to make a come back to in-ring contests. So, Meltzer also stated that The Bulgarian Brute is also expected to show up on Smackdown, next week.

This man was dealing with shoulder injuries prior to Wrestlemania. In recent times, he demanded a WWE championship opportunities from the show-runners.

However, that was never granted due to his absence. He is likely to continue this storyline upon his return.

OneIndia News