WWE: Last minute updates from the Royal Rumble PPV 2017

Texas, Jan 29: We are almost there for the 30th annual Royal Rumble event set to take place at the historic Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

30 men will compete inside the ring to headline Wrestlemania on April 2nd, 2017.

As of the latest reports, WWE might be very concerned about the ticket-selling of the event. The Alamodome has the capacity where 65000 plus crowd cane witnesses the live event.

However, despite the biggest names on the card, the center has sold out only 40000 plus tickets, so far. WWE can only hope that the last minute selling might help them to sell out the entire arena.

The main event of the night will obviously be the prestigious battle royal to decide who will go on to main event Wrestlemania. So far, these are the names which are already confirmed to appear in the match.

List of 30 wrestlers:

The Undertaker

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big Show

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Sami Zayn

Dolph Ziggler

Big E

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho

Baron Corbin

Cesaro

Sheamus

Big Cass

Rusev

Defeating all the favorites to win the match, the betting odds are highly favoring the name of Braun Strowman who might emerge as the one to be the last standing in the ring.

He has been getting a major push during the pre-Rumble season and even bigger plans are kept for him for the Wrestlemania season.

Plus, Randy Orton has suddenly become another favorite to win the Rumble match, out of nowhere. He might face Bray Wyatt for the WWE championship at Wrestlemania after the Eater of the World wins the WWE championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

As for the surprise entrants, Rey Mysterio’s name has suddenly joined the grapevine since he is done with his deal with Lucha Underground and could be well on his way to WWE.

Also, the earlier announced six-woman tag team contest featuring Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Natalya, Mickie James and the champion Alexa Bliss has now moved on to the kick-off show. Previously, this match was announced as part of the main show.

OneIndia News