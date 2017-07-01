WWE: Lana gets a rematch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

By: Raja
Bengaluru, July 1: Ever since Lana has joined the Smackdown Women’s division, she has received a big push on the show. This is rare to see that a female performer getting a chance to debut in a match at a PPV. If that was not it, it was in a singles championship match for the title held by Naomi during the Money in the Bank PPV.

Lana missed the chance of capturing the title following Carmella showing up in between the match and creating the distraction for her. This is the reason why Naomi squared off against Naomi in a rematch on this past Tuesday Night.

Naomi (left) vs. Lana announced for Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)
However, this time too, the Ravishing Russian came up short. She tried to capitalize by delivering a sneak attack from behind. But, in the end, Naomi literally squashed her in only two moves.

Now, Lana is not the one to give up, that easily. We have seen her doing annoying things previously as the manager for her husband, Rusev. This time, too she is continuing with her pledge. 

As posted on her Twitter account, she pointed out the fact that her shoulder was up while the referee was doing the count during the last championship match. Lana has highlighted the area to let us know better about the unnoticed ongoing.

Following her pledge, the General Manager declared on Twitter that he can’t reverse the decision of the referee. But, Lana will be granted another championship rematch on this upcoming edition of Smackdown.

Technically, she is right and there’s a reason to give her another opportunity. The champion, Naomi too does not have another challenger present, right now. This feud might continue as well till the Battleground PPV on July 23rd.

This is a conscious decision by the creative so that the feud between Naomi and Lana can be carried forward. This will allow them to reserve a fresh feud for the Summerslam PPV in August.

Saturday, July 1, 2017
