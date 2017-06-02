WWE: Lana to be 6th participant in historic Women’s Money In The Bank match

Bengaluru, June 2: The historic women's Money In The Bank match was made official by the Smackdown commissioner, Shane McMahon. It was a path-breaking announcement that left the pro-wrestling world talking about it, all over. Never before in the history of the women's division, a ladder match did take place.

Plus, the excitement is much bigger considering that we will be able to witness a female superstar holding the most coveted briefcase in the sports entertainment. Indeed, WWE will get its first Miss Money In The Bank on June 18.

Now, although, WWE has confirmed five names for the match, so far, it is expected that six participants will be competing in it. The speculations are high with it stating that a sixth participant will join the fray formed by Charlotte, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Carmella, and Tamina.

Dear @shanemcmahon, can I please negotiate being put in the first ever MITB women's match ? I'd like to be apart of history. Thank you. @WWE — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 31, 2017

The rumour of the same was fuelled up by Lana who urged the Smackdown Live commissioner to get her into the match. The show-runner did not give a reply to her but he will address the matter on next week’s episode, for sure.

During the superstar shakeup process, Lana and Rusev were shifted to the blue brand of the WWE. For the first-time ever, Lana is being promoted to wrestle as a solo performer on the main roster.

Training hard for my debut match on #SDLive... like the Russian proverb says the slow & steady wins the race 💪🏽🇷🇺 #RavishingRussian 💋 pic.twitter.com/SeeJIlQg4i — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 28, 2017

Till date, she has not made her debut on the show. But, with the latest updates from her Twitter handle it is gettable that she is more than ready to go and just waiting for the creative’s green signal.

So, Money in the Bank PPV might turn out to be the auspicious occasion when she decides to show up, finally. With the ongoing vignettes airing every week, her debut is turning out to be one of the much-anticipated of all-time.

In case you don’t know, she was handed over the Emmalina gimmick from Raw by the creative. It was abandoned previously due to Emma not being the suitable one to pull off the gorgeous role. It will not be a problem for Lana since she is already famous for her "Ravishing Russian" gimmick. Fans also backed up her on twitter as you can see below:

Please please please please please please Shane give lana a chance.. 🙏

She deserve it... — *QA* (@Reigns_Queen) May 31, 2017

Lana is so talented... Please give her a chance... So she can prove all the haters wrong.... She is the best... pic.twitter.com/CzQhwwSBUn — *QA* (@Reigns_Queen) May 31, 2017

OH.... My.... God.... We want lana.... Give lana a chance.. Please please.... 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — *QA* (@Reigns_Queen) May 31, 2017

