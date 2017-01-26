WWE: Kurt Angle and Finn Balor to make surprise appearance at Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 26: If a recent Facebook post is to be believed then Kurt Angle is booked for this Sunday’s (January 29) Royal Rumble match. The soon to be Hall of Famer was scheduled to make a commentary presence during an independent circuit show in the United Kingdom. But on an emergency basis, he was pulled off from the show that was arranged by 5 Star Wrestling’s Dominant Wrestling.

The show will now be conducted without the former Olympic gold medallist on this Saturday at 8 PM on Spike TV. It will feature names like Johhny Mundo, Rey Mysterio, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel), Drew Galloway and more.

The venue of the show is the Dundee Ice Arena in Dundee, Scotland. This is what 5 Star wrestling promotion posted on their Facebook page.

It is quite clear from this advertisement that Kurt Angle might be present at the Royal Rumble PPV in some sort of capacity. He might enter the Rumble match as a surprise entrant to the already stacked up card.

However, it was not good for the independent wrestling promotion who expected the veteran as a crowd-puller. But, the WWE fans might have got another reason to be happy to see him back on WWE TV, finally.

Another surprise return was teased on twitter by the first-ever Universal Champion, Finn Balor. He posted the tweet saying “thanks, Doctor???” hinting that he was cleared by the doctor to return to in-ring action.

Rehab. 30 x Blood Flow Restriction TRX Curls with @wilk_kevin A video posted by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

A fan further asked him if he'd be available on this Sunday’s Royal Rumble, he posted 30-1 indicating the same. It means that he might be the number 30 entrant in the prestigious elimination match. The posts were deleted later.

Balor is much speculated to make his return to this Sunday after getting sidelined after Summeralam. Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported that Balor will be back during the beginning of 2017 and regain his Universal Championship from Kevin Owens. We have to wait till the Royal Rumble PPV to see what WWE has in store for him.

OneIndia News